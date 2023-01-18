Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 2,433.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 2,433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.