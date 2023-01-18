Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Increases By 2,450.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 1.9 %

GOFPY opened at 7.27 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of 5.36 and a twelve month high of 8.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOFPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($14.13) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

