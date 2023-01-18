Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Grows By 1,040.0%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

