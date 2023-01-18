Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,771 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

