SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$91,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,135,675. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,879,480. Insiders have sold a total of 330,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,363 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

