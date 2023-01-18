SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.
Insider Activity
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Read More
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.