Simon Bourne Purchases 165 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($183.22).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($181.82).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 91.58 ($1.12) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £564.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ITM Power

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394.29 ($4.81).

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.