Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

