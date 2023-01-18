SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 9.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.33 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). Approximately 543,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 246,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.81.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

