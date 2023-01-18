Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Critical Contrast

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.97 -$31.04 million ($0.48) -6.44 Resonate Blends $30,000.00 173.51 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -51.78% -23.46% -19.72% Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 1 2 0 2.67 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 74.35%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Smith Micro Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

