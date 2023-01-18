Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $16.00. Sohu.com shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 69,878 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 273.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

