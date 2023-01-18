SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 0.5%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 44,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

