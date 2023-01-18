Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $47.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 378 shares traded.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

