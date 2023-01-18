Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Critical Review

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.63 $18.57 million $2.28 12.55 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.18 $319.02 million $1.46 15.84

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.35% 1.12% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern States Bancshares and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Southern States Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

