SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

