Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in December

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Spetz Trading Up 157.4 %

Shares of DBKSF stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Spetz has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Spetz

Spetz Inc, a technology company, operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace that connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and the United States. The company was formerly known as DigiMax Global Inc and changed its name to Spetz Inc in December 2022.

