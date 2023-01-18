Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in December

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Spetz Trading Up 157.4 %
Shares of DBKSF stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Spetz has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Spetz
