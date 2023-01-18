Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

