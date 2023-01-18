Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

