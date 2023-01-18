SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.