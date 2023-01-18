Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Shares Down 0.5%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 2,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Star Equity Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.