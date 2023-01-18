Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

