StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.91. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 191,829 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

StealthGas Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Further Reading

