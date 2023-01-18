Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading 5% Higher

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 23,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 101,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$39.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

