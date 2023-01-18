STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

STM stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

