Strs Ohio Acquires 12,100 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,902.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.