Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $52.17.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

