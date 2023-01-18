Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 12,439 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

