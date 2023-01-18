Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 16,600 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.