Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 9,500 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 160.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.