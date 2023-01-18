Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 558.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

