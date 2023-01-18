Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 213.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

SFM stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

