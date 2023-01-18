Strs Ohio Buys 10,300 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 468.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

