Strs Ohio Buys 3,000 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

