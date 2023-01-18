Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 31,025 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.