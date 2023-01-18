Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

