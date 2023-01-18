Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 518,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

