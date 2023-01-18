Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

