Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

SPFI opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

