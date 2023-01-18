Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

