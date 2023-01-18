Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,500. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ALGM stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

