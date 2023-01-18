Strs Ohio Has $601,000 Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

