Strs Ohio Has $611,000 Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.