Strs Ohio Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

