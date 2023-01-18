Strs Ohio Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.72%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

