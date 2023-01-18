Strs Ohio Has $620,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of -341.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

