Strs Ohio Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 636,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 72,725 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LQDT stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
