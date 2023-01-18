Strs Ohio Has $626,000 Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

STRL opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $981.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

