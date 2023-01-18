Strs Ohio Has $649,000 Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Fire Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

United Fire Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $766.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

