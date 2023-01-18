Strs Ohio Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iStar were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

iStar Stock Up 2.7 %

About iStar

Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.