Strs Ohio Has $659,000 Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.9 %

NFBK stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

