Strs Ohio Has $662,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $61.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 26.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

